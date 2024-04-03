Baby Doge Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $317.21 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $317.21 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000553 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005334 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $8,481,693.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.