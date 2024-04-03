Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 31,310 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 944,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $32,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,391,000 after acquiring an additional 491,713 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,167,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,290. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

