Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 292,414 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3,613.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 300,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,414 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 265,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 119,661 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,113 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,620,000 after buying an additional 106,347 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 411,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,518. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

