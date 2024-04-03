Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.82. 943,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.