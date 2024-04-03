Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $60,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.77. The company had a trading volume of 615,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,463. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.