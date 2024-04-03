Ballentine Partners LLC Has $12.58 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,789 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 4.21% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

NYSEARCA:JUST traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.28. 13,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $75.06. The company has a market cap of $326.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

