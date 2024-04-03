Ballentine Partners LLC Has $19.17 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.4% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,378,000 after acquiring an additional 223,449 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,840,000 after acquiring an additional 382,150 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,192. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

