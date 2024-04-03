Ballentine Partners LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $24.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,363.21. 2,851,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,858. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,282.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,078.22. The company has a market capitalization of $631.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,230.18.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,117 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

