Ballentine Partners LLC Has $86.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $86,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $238.43. 226,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,320. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.70. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $184.13 and a 12-month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.