Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,683,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,993,295. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

