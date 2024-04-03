Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 3,214 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.46. 11,363,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,859,677. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

