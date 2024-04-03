BCE (NYSE:BCE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.44

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 777967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCE shares. Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

BCE Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.742 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

