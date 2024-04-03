Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $105.14

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.14 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 300347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106 ($1.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.20) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £170.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,675.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

In other news, insider Nick Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.43), for a total value of £136,800 ($171,729.85). 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

