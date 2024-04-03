Benjamin E. Huston Sells 9,296 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $770,824.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,833,144.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carvana Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.38. 2,131,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,607,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.56 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

