BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Shares Up 1.9%

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.74 and last traded at C$15.58. 397,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 919,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.29.

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.89.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.