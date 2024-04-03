Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insider Priya Singhal Sells 93 Shares

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) insider Priya Singhal sold 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total transaction of $19,817.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,157.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Priya Singhal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26.

On Friday, February 16th, Priya Singhal sold 108 shares of Biogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.49, for a total transaction of $23,920.92.

On Monday, February 12th, Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $206.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,942. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.36 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

