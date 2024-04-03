Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $24.82 million and $81,046.90 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 4.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00106333 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00035020 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00016461 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001472 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 117.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.