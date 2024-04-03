BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.070–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $586.0 million-$616.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $653.8 million. BlackBerry also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.060–0.040 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Shares of NYSE:BB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 10,550,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,562,382. BlackBerry has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,152.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,946.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $65,152.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,946.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $142,812. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,430,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,417,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 171.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,266,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BlackBerry by 98.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,346 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

