BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HYT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.77. 254,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,025. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,894,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 780,292 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 185,931 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 73,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $629,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.