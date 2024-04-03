BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CII traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 47,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 103,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 89,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 66,655 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,444 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.