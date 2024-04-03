BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE CII traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 47,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $19.81.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
