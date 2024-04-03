BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,340. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 167,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 627,209 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,445,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.