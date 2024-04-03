BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BKT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,340. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
