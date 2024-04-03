BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BIGZ stock remained flat at $7.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. 519,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,319. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $469,010.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,824,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,849,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,726,701 shares of company stock valued at $37,136,523 over the last quarter.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
