BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock remained flat at $7.89 during midday trading on Wednesday. 519,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,319. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 64,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $469,010.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 43,824,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,849,486.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,726,701 shares of company stock valued at $37,136,523 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

