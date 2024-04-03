BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

MUA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 50,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUA. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

