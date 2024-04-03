BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

MUC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 280,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,445. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

