BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,468. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

