BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

MHN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. 45,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

