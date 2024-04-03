BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Stock Performance

MUE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 44,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $10.23.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $3,327,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 27.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 16.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.