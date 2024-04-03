BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE MVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 79,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,973. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $11.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,633,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 177,796 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 325.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 60,833 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 57,994 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

