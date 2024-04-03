BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

MVF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 137,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,285. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,614,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,487,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 301,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 193,965 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 143,443 shares during the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

