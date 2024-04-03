BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MIY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 65,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

