BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MYN traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,815. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

