BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MPA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 9,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $83,488.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,102,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,044.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 164,144 shares of company stock worth $1,935,559 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

