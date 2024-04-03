BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPAGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MPA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 9,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $12.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $83,488.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,102,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,044.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 164,144 shares of company stock worth $1,935,559 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

