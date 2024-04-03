BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Performance
NYSE MPA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 9,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,284. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $12.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $83,488.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,102,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,044.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 164,144 shares of company stock worth $1,935,559 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
