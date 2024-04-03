BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 241,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,835. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

