BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

MQY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 143,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

