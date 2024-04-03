BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1045 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 155,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $19.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Trading Halts Explained
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.