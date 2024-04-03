BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1045 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 155,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $19.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSTZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2,590.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

