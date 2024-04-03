BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 171,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 166,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares during the period.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.20. 352,599 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

