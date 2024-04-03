Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 290,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 281,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Blackrock Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$79.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

