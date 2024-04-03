BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BUI traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 118,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,061. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 66,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,839 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the second quarter worth $509,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

