Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $9,238,128.18 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 3rd, Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74.
- On Monday, March 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00.
Block Price Performance
SQ traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.65. 5,098,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,633,698. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
