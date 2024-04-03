Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Up 4.3%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $14.29. 346,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,161,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.46 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 98.75% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

