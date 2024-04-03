Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 50,000 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,294.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $125,101.35.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

BTM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 135,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,442. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 104,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

