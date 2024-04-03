Brandon Taylor Mintz Sells 50,000 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,294.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $125,101.35.
Bitcoin Depot Price Performance
BTM traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 135,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,442. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BTM has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.
Bitcoin Depot Company Profile
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.
