Brixton Metals (CVE:BBB) Trading 10.5% Higher

Brixton Metals Co. (CVE:BBB – Get Free Report) was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,871,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,025% from the average daily volume of 255,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Brixton Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Brixton Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixton Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Marksmen Capital Inc and changed its name to Brixton Metals Corporation in November 2010.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixton Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixton Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.