Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.20

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.20 and last traded at C$27.77, with a volume of 92196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.20.

CWB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.97.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of C$289.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.10 million. Research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5491699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

