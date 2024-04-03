Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading 6.1% Higher

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.92. 231,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.