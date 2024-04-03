Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Short Interest Update

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 29th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,381. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.82.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on CWST

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $746,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,078,000 after purchasing an additional 148,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 144,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.