CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 86,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 123,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

CEMATRIX Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90. The firm has a market cap of C$45.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.85.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.