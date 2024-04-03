Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading Down 0.8%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.20 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.83). Approximately 3,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 9,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.83).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £294.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

