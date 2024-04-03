Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.57

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 10764687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coeur Mining

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.