Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.60.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

MCD traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.74. 2,818,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,498. The firm has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.65 and its 200 day moving average is $280.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

