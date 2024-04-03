Contrasting American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for American Lithium and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -6.45 Mountain Province Diamonds $527.95 million 0.07 $37.84 million $0.13 1.31

This table compares American Lithium and Mountain Province Diamonds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% Mountain Province Diamonds 8.13% 8.78% 4.07%

Risk & Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats American Lithium on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

